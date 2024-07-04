INTERVIEW | Governments at Centre and Manipur must act on ground rather than normalizing violence: MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

A

President rule has been imposed by Union government under various political parties, including the BJP. In fact, the BJP has done worst kind of such imposition. In Manipur, it is a de facto implementation of the President’s Rule by violating the Constitution. An extra-judicial act of subverting the autonomy of the state. A Cabinet Minister, in Imphal, said the appointment of the Security Advisor was done by the Union Government. The irony is that the notification was issued by the state government in the name of the Governor, not in the name of the President. Union Home Minister Amit Shah once said on the floor of the House that the Chief Minister is cooperative. The State Government is a willing partner in the de facto subversion of autonomy of the State.

In one of the flagrant violation of constitutional schemes of federal structure in the country we may highlight the instances of imposition of President Rule in Uttarakhand overthrowing the democratically elected INC-Government in the year 2016. However, a bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph of High Court of Uttarakhand quashed the President Rule restoring the INC government. Pertinently, elevation of Justice K.M. Joseph was blocked by Modi Government as a vindictive move. Fortunately, after much friction with the Supreme Court collegium, Modi Government succumbed and notified the elevation of Justice K.M. Joseph to Supreme Court but his seniority was compromised.