Nation

New criminal laws will be used more against poor, Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits: Owaisi

He also said there was no mention in the new laws about the action to be taken against police if they commit any mistake.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | EPS)
PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged the three new criminal laws which came into force from July 1, will now be used more against the poor, weaker sections, Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits.

Addressing a seminar here, Owaisi claimed the three new criminal lawsBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), will reduce the rights of the common people and give sweeping powers to the police (to take action against anyone).

"These new (criminal) laws will now be used even more than before against the poor, weaker sections, Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits," the Hyderabad MP claimed.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Amit Shah defends new criminal laws amid opposition criticism

He said there was no mention (in the new laws) about the action to be taken against police if they commit any mistake.

"The new laws are more dangerous than the UAPA--Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the AIMIM chief further said, adding one can imagine how these laws will be used.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
New criminal laws come into effect, usher in widespread changes in justice system
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi
new criminal laws

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com