PM Modi to visit Russia for 22nd India-Russia annual summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Moscow next week for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. He is on a two-nation trip from July 8th to 10th. He will head to Vienna, Austria after concluding his Moscow visit.

“He was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders will review the entire range of bilateral relations and also exchange views of regional, global and mutual interest,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

President Putin on Wednesday offered his condolences to PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu on the Hathras tragedy.

Meanwhile, the PM’s visit to Vienna will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. He will call on President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer. The Prime Minister and Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

PM is expected to interact with members of the Indian Diaspora both in Moscow and Vienna.