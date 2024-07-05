Around 20 Agniveer deaths reported less than a year after their induction

While the Agnipath scheme continues to be mired in controversy, there have been reports of around 20 deaths of Agniveers less than a year after their induction. The first batch of Agniveers joined the Army in August 2023.
Sources confirmed the deaths including around 18 in the Army, with the latest being the death by suicide of an Agniveer of the IAF. It is the first as far as the IAF is concerned.
As confirmed by IAF sources, Srikant Kumar Chaudhary, 22, allegedly died by suicide while on sentry duty at the Air Force Station in Agra late on Tuesday night. Chaudhary hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district had joined the Indian Air Force as an Agniveer in 2022. A Board of Inquiry has reportedly been formed to ascertain what led to his death.
Coincidentally the first death of an Agniveer within the Army was also by suicide and had stirred a controversy.
As earlier reported, on October 11, 2023, the Army had faced criticism after Agniveer Amritpal Singh, 19, who died in Jammu, was not accorded a military funeral. The Army later clarified that it was because he died of a self-inflicting wound. Officials said no guard of honour is provided when the death is by suicide.
Later, Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman died in the line of duty in Siachen on October 22, 2023. After that, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said Laxman’s family will receive no gratuity, pension or other benefits, adding the Agniveer scheme is an insult to jawans.
The latest controversy is regarding the emoluments and entitlements of Agniveer Ajay Singh. Parliament witnessed a war of words between Gandhi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the compensation paid to the family of Ajay Singh. The Agniveer had died in a landmine blast at Rajouri sector of Jammu & Kashmir in January this year.
Rahul Gandhi had alleged that no compensation was given to Ajay Singh’s family. However, terming the allegations false, Rajnath Singh said that the government gives Rs 1 crore compensation to families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty.
The Army also took to X and clarified that of the total amount of approximately Rs 1.65 crore, a total of Rs 98.39 lakh was already paid to the family.
Army sources confirmed that the first tranche of insurance of Rs 50 lakh was credited on February 13, Rs 48 lakh insurance, through the non-contributory scheme paid by the government, was credited on June 10 and another Rs 1 lakh credited on July 3 as well as an additional sum of Rs 39,000.
The Rs 50 lakh given is insurance as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Army with banks, the source stated. Also, the Punjab government has given ₹1 crore to the family.
The Army said, “It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Singh. The last rites were carried out with full military honors. Of the total amount due, the family has already paid Rs 98.39 lakh. Ex gratia and other benefits amounting to approx Rs 67 lakh, as applicable according to provisions of Agniveer scheme, will be paid on final account settlement shortly post due police verification. The total amount will be Rs 1.65 crore approximately.”
After the due process, Ajay Singh’s family will be paid a total of Rs 67.3 lakh which will include ex gratia of Rs 44 lakhs, Army welfare fund of Rs 8 lakhs, balance of pay till completion of his tenure of Rs 13 lakhs (approximately) and seva nidhi of Rs 2.3 lakhs.
Under the Agniveer scheme, youth in the age group of 17.5 to 21 years are inducted for a period of four years but will not get pension and medical facilities post retirement.