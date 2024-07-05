Around 20 Agniveer deaths reported less than a year after their induction

While the Agnipath scheme continues to be mired in controversy, there have been reports of around 20 deaths of Agniveers less than a year after their induction. The first batch of Agniveers joined the Army in August 2023.

Sources confirmed the deaths including around 18 in the Army, with the latest being the death by suicide of an Agniveer of the IAF. It is the first as far as the IAF is concerned.

As confirmed by IAF sources, Srikant Kumar Chaudhary, 22, allegedly died by suicide while on sentry duty at the Air Force Station in Agra late on Tuesday night. Chaudhary hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district had joined the Indian Air Force as an Agniveer in 2022. A Board of Inquiry has reportedly been formed to ascertain what led to his death.

Coincidentally the first death of an Agniveer within the Army was also by suicide and had stirred a controversy.

As earlier reported, on October 11, 2023, the Army had faced criticism after Agniveer Amritpal Singh, 19, who died in Jammu, was not accorded a military funeral. The Army later clarified that it was because he died of a self-inflicting wound. Officials said no guard of honour is provided when the death is by suicide.

Later, Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman died in the line of duty in Siachen on October 22, 2023. After that, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said Laxman’s family will receive no gratuity, pension or other benefits, adding the Agniveer scheme is an insult to jawans.

The latest controversy is regarding the emoluments and entitlements of Agniveer Ajay Singh. Parliament witnessed a war of words between Gandhi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the compensation paid to the family of Ajay Singh. The Agniveer had died in a landmine blast at Rajouri sector of Jammu & Kashmir in January this year.