NDA ally JD(U) wants review of Agniveer scheme, backs ‘One nation, One poll’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the pulls and pressures of running a coalition government even as the nuts and bolts of the NDA 3.0 are being worked out.

While offering unconditional support to the BJP-led NDA, one of its principal allies Janata Dal United JD(U) on Thursday demanded a review of the 'Agnipath' recruitments, a much-touted scheme by the Centre, under which youth are recruited for four years, However, there is a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 years.

"A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings to be discussed in detail and removed. On UCC, as the national president of the party, CM had written to the Law Commission chief. We are not against it but a solution should be found by talking to all stakeholders,” said JD(U)’s national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP, K C Tyagi.

However, JD(U) is on the same page with the BJP on the implementation of ‘One nation, One poll’, Tyagi told The New Indian Express. One of the key promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto, ‘One nation, One poll’, has been vehemently opposed by several opposition parties saying it is against federalism.

Speaking to this paper, Tyagi said that the party supports the implementation of ‘One nation, One poll’ which proposes to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country.