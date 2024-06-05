No discussion within INDIA bloc yet on reaching out to TDP, JDU: Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led NDA getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in three Hindi heartland states after a bitterly fought election that was projected as a referendum on his popularity.

While speaking on the Lok Sabha poll outcome, the 83-year-old Pawar told reporters here that besides the resentment against the functioning of the Modi government, the voters were also unhappy about handling of issues such as rising prices, farmers' distress and growing unemployment.

Asked about reaching out to the TDP or JD(U) to shore up numbers for the INDIA bloc, Pawar said there was no such discussion within the bloc as yet.