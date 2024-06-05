'We are in NDA', asserts TDP chief Naidu amid speculations of joining hands with INDIA bloc

AMARAVATI: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party was in NDA and that he will be attending the National Democratic Alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day.

NDA constituent Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending the NDA meeting at the national capital, a day after the alliance emerged victorious in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

"We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you," Naidu said in a press conference when asked about his Delhi visit.