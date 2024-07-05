Ayodhya Ram temple: Dress code for priests saffron out, yellow in

LUCKNOW: Among a series of changes to be made in Ram temple, the first one is to be brought about in the days to come. It reflects in the hue of attire of priests serving Lord Ram in sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya as they are now seen donning traditional yellow (pitambari) clothes instead of saffron.

Significantly, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued a new dress code for the priests as per which they are now sporting a dhoti, chaubandi and a turban, all of which are yellow in colour.

Earlier, the priests used to wear saffron kurta, turban and dhoti. The head gear is made up of cotton. They have been imparted proper training to sport the turban neatly, said a temple trust source. The chaubandi, a kurta-like robe, has a rope, instead of buttons, to hold it in place. The dhoti sported by the priests covers their legs till the ankles.

Additionally, one of the assistant priests at the temple claimed that according to the principles of the Sanatana Dharma—priests should wear clothes from head to toe. He said that so far, a few priests used to sport yellow attire but now it was made mandatory for the entire team of priests to serve the deity in Pitambari.

Moreover, the priests have also been banned from taking mobile phones along inside the sanctum sanctorum.