Ayodhya Ram temple: Dress code for priests saffron out, yellow in

LUCKNOW: Among a series of changes to be made in Ram temple, the first one is to be brought about in the days to come. It reflects in the hue of attire of priests serving Lord Ram in sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya as they are now seen donning traditional yellow (pitambari) clothes instead of saffron.
Significantly, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued a new dress code for the priests as per which they are now sporting a dhoti, chaubandi and a turban, all of which are yellow in colour.
Earlier, the priests used to wear saffron kurta, turban and dhoti. The head gear is made up of cotton. They have been imparted proper training to sport the turban neatly, said a temple trust source. The chaubandi, a kurta-like robe, has a rope, instead of buttons, to hold it in place. The dhoti sported by the priests covers their legs till the ankles.
Additionally, one of the assistant priests at the temple claimed that according to the principles of the Sanatana Dharma—priests should wear clothes from head to toe. He said that so far, a few priests used to sport yellow attire but now it was made mandatory for the entire team of priests to serve the deity in Pitambari.
Moreover, the priests have also been banned from taking mobile phones along inside the sanctum sanctorum.
So far, there had been no such ban on carrying mobile phones. As per the temple trust sources, the ban on the priests carrying the mobile phones was necessitated from the security concerns after recent pictures of the temple were leaked on social media and the looming threat perception.
Though security concern is being projected as the main reason from banning smart phone inside the temple, the change seems consequent to the controversy over alleged ‘water seepage’ inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple as was claimed by the chief priest Acharya Saytendra Das. However, his claim was refuted both by Champat Rai, general secretary, temple trust and Nripendra Mishra, the retired IAS officer who heads the temple construction committee.
As per the buzz, the temple trust is also thinking on lines of replacing the head priest, 90, given his old age.
Changes have also been made in the configuration of the priests serving Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum. So far, there used to be a team of five priests, including a main and four assistant priests inside the temple. Now, apart from the main priest, assistant priests will be accompanied by a team of five trainee priests who will serve inside the sanctum sanctorum from 3.30 am to 11 pm.
No mobile phones in Ram temple in Ayodhya
The priests have also been banned from taking mobile phones along inside the temple. The ban on the priests carrying mobile phones was necessitated from the security concerns after recent pictures of the temple were leaked on social media and the looming threat perception.