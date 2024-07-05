Hathras stampede main accused Devprakash Madhukar surrenders in Delhi: Lawyer

NOIDA: Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras stampede which claimed 121 lives, has been taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police after he surrendered in Delhi, his lawyer claimed on Friday night.
Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang' where the stampede occurred, is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras in connection with the incident.
In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer A P Singh claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment.
"Today, we have surrendered Devprakash Madhukar, who was called the main organiser in the FIR in the Hathras case, after calling the police, the SIT and the STF in Delhi since he was undergoing treatment here," Singh said.
"We had promised we would not apply for anticipatory bail since we did no wrong. What is our crime? He is an engineer and a heart patient. Doctors said his condition is stable now and so we surrendered today to join the probe," the lawyer said.
Singh said police may now record his statement or question him but must take into consideration his health condition and ensure that "nothing wrong happens with him".
Recently, the Supreme Court lawyer had claimed that he represents Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, the self-styled godman at whose 'satsang' the stampede occurred.
Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Madhukar's arrest.
Till Thursday, six people, including two women volunteers who were members of the organising committee of Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's satsang where the stampede took place, had been arrested in the case.
Meanwhile, the self-styled godman Bhole Baba, whom lakhs had flocked to see ahead of the tragic stampede which claimed 121 lives in Hathras on Tuesday, is yet to land in the police net. His name does not even figure among the accused in the FIR, with police authorities shying away from a direct reply over his role in the tragedy saying that he will be interrogated if required.
Suraj Pal Jatav, 65, who is today’s Bhole Baba, spreads the message of ‘Manav Dharma’ in his Satsang Sabhas. But he owns around two dozen ashrams across UP and neighbouring states, a fleet of luxury vehicles, assets running into crores and a personal army of security guards and commandos, claim sources familiar with him.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the family members of the victims of the stampede that killed over 100 people in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
Before meeting family members in Hathras, Gandhi made a stop at Aligarh and met the kin of victims from that district as well.
Gandhi on Friday said there were lapses on the part of the administration in the Hathras stampede, but added that he did not want to make it "political".
Speaking to reporters after meeting the victims of the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras here on Friday morning, Gandhi said, "It is a matter of grief that so many families have suffered, so many people lost their lives."
"I don't want to speak from a political prism but there have been some lapses on the part of the administration," the senior Congress leader said.