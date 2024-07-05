SC seeks reply from states and UTs over ‘inhuman’ conditions in prisons

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked states and Union Territories to file a detailed reply addressing the inhuman conditions in prisons. The apex court has already taken suo motu cognizance of the conditions in 1,382 prisons across the country, remarking that the problems plaguing jails in India continue to persist.

The two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said, “The states/UTs in their proposed affidavits should address all the issues holistically, including inmate capacity enhancement/augmentation. Other logistics such as creation of posts of wardens/cooks/doctors/various jail staff etc. should also be factored in.”

The top court also said that prisoners and their rights are covered under Article 21 of the Constitution. While citing many judgments, the SC said that the court had pointedly said that prisoners are entitled to fundamental rights even while in custody.

Amicus curiae (friend of the court) Gaurav Agrawal appointed by the court to assist in the matter, said Bihar was grappling with overcrowding in jails, especially district jails at Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Madhepura, and many others.

The apex court, while taking into record all arguments, fixed the matter for further hearing to July 11.Cabinet Committee on Investment comprises Modi, Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, among others.

Harassment plea in top court against Bengal Guv

A woman employee of the West Bengal Raj Bhawan, who has leveled sexual harassment charges against Governor CV Ananda Bose, moved the Supreme Court seeking a directions against the blanket immunity from criminal prosecution granted to Governor under Article 361 of the Constitution. The plea also sought a direction for a probe.