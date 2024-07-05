SC to hear petitions on same-sex marriage verdict review on July 10

NEW DELHI: A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, will on July 10 hear a batch of petitions seeking a review of the verdict refusing to recognize same-sex marriages. The pleas will be heard in a chamber.

The other four judges on the bench are Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.V. Nagarathna, Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha.

In the newly constituted bench of the apex court, Justice Khanna and Nagarathna would replace Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Ravindra Bhat- since they had retired after delivering the verdict in October 17, last year.

Justice Kaul retired on December 25 last year, after serving the apex court for six years and ten months. Justice Bhat, elevated to the Supreme Court on September 23, 2019, retired on October 20 last year, after serving for three years and 28 days.

The review petitions will be heard in a chamber, with no parties—petitioner, respondent, lawyer, or litigant—present.