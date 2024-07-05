Skipper Sharma among 4 players felicitated in Vidhan Bhavan premises for T20 World Cup win

MUMBAI: Four Mumbai cricketers who were part of India's T20 World Cup winning team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, were felicitated on Friday evening by the Maharashtra government in the Vidhan Bhavan complex here, a day after the victorious squad was accorded a grand welcome in the metropolis.

Besides Sharma, batters Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dubey were honoured in what was the first such felicitation function for cricketers organised in the state legislature complex in south Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated the four cricketers from Mumbai in the presence of his deputies Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said, "Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he would no longer play T20 internationals. But whenever we will watch a T20 match, we will always remember you and your team's achievements."

Fadnavis praised Sharma, saying his name is now etched in cricket history forever.

"Rohit gave us good and bad news on the same day. He won the T20 World Cup but also announced his retirement from T20 international format. His name is permanently etched in the history of Indian cricket," said Fadnavis.