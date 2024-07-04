Team India's T20 World Cup triumph celebrations: Mumbai halts to salute parade; Champions felicitated

NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup victory parade of Rohit Sharma and co. concluded in Mumbai on Thursday. The parade, which kicked off from Marine Drive, ended at the Wankhede Stadium.

An ocean of humanity greeted the victory parade in South Mumbai's Marine Drive as thousands of passionate fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, bringing the traffic to a complete standstill.

The open bus parade, which was delayed by more than a couple of hours, started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point post 7:30pm and went till the Wankhede Stadium.

The distance is covered usually in five minutes but it took more than one-and-a-half-hour as the players savoured the evening of their lives all drenched, not in rain but unadulterated love from their die-hard fans.

Rohit Sharma thanked Mumbai for the turnout, "The huge turnout of fans to welcome the Indian cricket team shows they were as desperate for this T20 World Cup title as the players," he said.

Outgoing coach Rahul Dravid expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am going to miss this love. What I saw on the streets tonight, I won't forget it."

Virat Kohli reflected on the emotional impact of the victory, saying, "I couldn't connect with the emotions of seniors who cried after the 2011 World Cup triumph, but now I do." He also observed, "This is the first time in 15 years that I have seen Rohit show so much emotion."

"When we were climbing those steps (at Kensington Oval) he was crying and I was crying," Kohli added.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expressed, "What I saw today, I have never seen anything like this before," following the parade.

Then there was Hardik Pandya, who probably found organic acceptance, after a stellar T20 World Cup campaign as he was the first to lift the trophy and show it to the fans.

The once jeered 'Mumbai Indian' was the cheered 'Indian' in Mumbai.

The 'Maximum City' was ready to shower 'Maximum Love' for the colourful 'Baroda Bomber', who has made Mumbai his home.

He craved for validation and unconditional love and Mumbai was now ready to embrace him once again.

BCCI office-bearers presented Team India with a cheque of Rs 125 crores. The BCCI had announced the prize money for the team after the T20 World Cup.

During the parade, both Rohit and Kohli lifted the World Cup together on the bus as fans applauded them. The mood in the Indian camp was euphoric as they soaked in the celebrations from the fans.

It was a special moment for the 37-year-old Rohit, who is a Mumbaikar and a huge fan favourite in the city.

In 2007, Rohit Sharma was the youngest member of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni's epoch-making squad and now at 37, for him to lead his T20 World Champion Indian cricket team on a victory parade must have given him a sense of deja vu.

He is now the oldest member of this current team, 'been there and done that' and even as the faces around him changed in more than one-and-a-half decades, the now-retired Indian T20 skipper remained a constant for all these years.

As the bus passed through the sea of human, his mind must have travelled back to that September morning in 2007 when Mumbai was as drenched as it was on Thursday evening.

Chants of "Mumbaicha Raja Kaun? Rohit Sharma" (Who's the King of Mumbai? Rohit Sharma) reverberated through the roads.

Dravid was also seen applauding the fans, while many players had covered themselves with the national flag and were enjoying the scenes. Plenty of security personnel were present with the bus for safety reasons.

The Wankhede Stadium was thrown open to fans, who filled the stands within minutes to celebrate the Indian cricket team's title triumph last Saturday.