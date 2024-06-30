BCCI announces prize money of Rs 125 crore for Team India after T20 World Cup win

The BCCI has declared a prize purse of Rs 125 crore for the senior men's Indian cricket team following their triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced in a statement on social media on Sunday, stating: “I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement.”