BCCI announces prize money of Rs 125 crore for Team India after T20 World Cup win

Jay Shah announced a whopping prize of Rs 125 crore for the team led by Rohit Sharma following their T20 World Cup victory over South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.
India's head coach Rahul Dravid, centre left, celebrates with players and team support staff with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Photo | AP
The BCCI has declared a prize purse of Rs 125 crore for the senior men's Indian cricket team following their triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced in a statement on social media on Sunday, stating: “I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement.”

After 10 years, 11 months, and seven days, the Men in Blue finally won an ICC title, beating South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Shortly after their historic win over South Africa in Bridgetown, senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20I cricket.

