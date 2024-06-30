Finally, its coming home: India win World Cup after 13 years

CHENNAI: Wake up, India! You are not dreaming. This is not a drill. Pinch yourself once or twice if you want to confirm.

After 10 years, 11 months, and seven days, the Men in Blue have finally won an ICC title, beating South Africa by seven runs to win the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Hardik Pandya is down on the pitch, in tears. He is almost inconsolable. Just as he gets up, he is embraced by captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and others. Head coach Rahul Dravid lets out a roar in the dressing room. Jasprit Bumrah is on his knees. Virat Kohli has covered his face in disbelief. He had just played his last T20I match; he would say so minutes later. In what was a contest filled with ebbs and flows, India held their nerve at the back end to hand South Africa a heartbreak.

When India had posted 176/7, the victory did not seem that certain. They had stuck to a set template through the WC, an all-in aggression with the bat. Just because it was a big final and India were desperate for an ICC title, it was not going to change. But it came with a cost. India lost Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Pant early, and it was left to Kohli and Axar Patel. The duo were forced to change guard and take it slow.

With Axar playing the aggressor, Kohli did what he does best. Anchoring. He batted for almost 13 overs without a boundary while Axar first, and Shivam Dube later, took on the South African bowlers. Kohli eventually found his mojo, hitting two fours and as many sixes in a span of ten deliveries. It was a much-needed push for India and Kohli, who scored 76 off 59 before getting out. The rest took the total to 176/7.