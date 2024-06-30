Coach's wise words that made Rohit turn over a new leaf

CHENNAI: He was hailed as one for the future since his international debut in 2007. Fittingly enough, only a few months later, he made his maiden international appearance in the shortest format during the inaugural T20 World Cup. By the time the tournament came to an end, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team had won the trophy and 20-year-old Rohit Sharma had announced his arrival in style

The strong beginning meant Rohit was expected to take the cricketing world by storm. However, the enthusiasm turned into despair as Rohit, despite all his talents, seemed to be lost in oblivion. Between 2009 and 2011, he apparently lost his way, only to miss out on the chance to feature in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

It was then his childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, stepped in and advised him to give more time to the sport that has given him recognition. The advice did wonders as the right-hand explosive batter made a stunning comeback to rewrite records, especially in limited-overs cricket.

"No doubt he was highly talented but he was not giving enough time to cricket. I advised him to focus more on the same and give cricket more time. He promised me the same and rest, as they say, is history," Lad told this daily.

Rohit has been unstoppable since then, as he is the only Indian player to have played all the editions of the T20 World Cup since its inception 17 years ago. On Saturday, he added yet another jewel to his crown by becoming only the third Indian captain to win an ICC trophy.

Lalchand Rajput, manager of the 2007 T20 WC-winning team, had seen the signs during the 2007 tournament.

"Yeah, I think we gave him an opportunity there. And then he played a fearless game that shows that, you know, he was not afraid of the big players," Rajput said.