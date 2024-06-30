Rohit and Kohli retire from T20 internationals after India's World Cup triumph

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Twenty20 internationals after India's thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday.

Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adjudged player of the match for his sublime 76 in the seven-run win over South Africa in the final here. Soon after, Rohit also announced that, having achieved what he came for, it was time to step aside.

Kohli had been on a run of low scores before he starred in the final, scoring 76 and was named player of the match. "This was my last T20 World Cup and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. This is an amazing game. I was telling Rohit (Sharma) when we went out to bat, I was like, one day you feel like you can't get a run and then you come out and then things happen. God is great," the 35-year-old Kohli told host broadcasters Star Sports after bagging the player of the match award.

"Now or never (that was my) last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. I wanted to respect the situation rather than force it."

Kohli, pressed on whether he had played his last T20 international, added at the presentation ceremony: "This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high."

Former India captain Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, scored more on Saturday than he had in the rest of the tournament.

Prior to the showpiece match at the Kensington Oval, he had managed just 75 runs in seven innings during the competition.