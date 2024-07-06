Court allows Kejriwal's wife access to his medical records, permits her to seek doctors' advice

NEW DELHI: A court here on Saturday allowed jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita access to his medical records and also permitted her to independently consult and seek advice from the medical board or doctors on his behalf.

The court, however, rejected Kejriwal's application seeking directions to prison authorities allowing Sunita Kejriwal to be his attendant during consultations with doctors.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said Kejriwal had not been admitted to a hospital and according to Delhi Prison Rules, permission was granted to a family member as an attendant with an undertrial prisoner by the jail superintendent in consultation with the medical officer in-charge, only when the prisoner is admitted in hospital.

"This court sees no reason to carve out an exception for the applicant (Kejriwal) by going against the prison rules, more particularly in view of the submission of the jail authorities that several other inmates are also undergoing treatment for the same ailment as the applicant and who have not been permitted to have an attendant," the court said.

Regarding granting Kejriwal's wife access to his medical records, the court said the prison authorities did not have any objection and during the proceedings, the chief minister agreed that his medical records were being "duly shared" by the authorities concerned.