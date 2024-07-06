Delhi CM victim of political conspiracy, arrested by ED on false witness statement: Sunita Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that he was made the victim of a "deep political conspiracy" and arrested by the ED in the excise policy case based on a false statement by a witness.

In a video message, she said Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED based on the statement of TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR).