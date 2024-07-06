Mayawati calls BSP Tamil Nadu chief murder 'brutal', appeals for peace

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday termed the murder of K Armstrong, president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit, as "brutal", and said the government must act to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur in Chennai on Friday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said that Armstrong was "a dedicated and hardworking BSP leader".

"The brutal murder of K Armstrong, a dedicated and hardworking BSP leader and president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit, outside his Chennai residence last evening, has caused widespread sorrow and outrage in the entire society. The government must take immediate and necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future," she said in the post.