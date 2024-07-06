Armstrong murder: Mayawati to visit Chennai, eight including slain history sheeter's brother detained

CHENNAI: Chennai police secured eight men including the brother of slain history sheeter Arcot Suresh in the murder probe of BSP state President K Armstrong on Friday.

While Chennai police officially said that the murder was a fallout of a past enmity, supporters of Armstrong and BSP cadres continued to assert that this was a political murder.

Police sources on Saturday said that 'Ponnai' Baalu, the brother of 'Arcot' Suresh was one of the eight. Suresh was murdered in Foreshore estate in May 2023 allegedly by a rival gang. He was a known history-sheeter.

Mayawati's visit tomorrow

BSP President Mayawati announced that she will visit Chennai on Sunday to pay her last respects to Armstrong and console his grieving family. Appealing to all to maintain peace and order, she urged the government to prevent such incidents in the future. She said that the brutal murder of the dedicated BSP leader has sent shockwaves across society.

Meanwhile, BSP cadres staged a protest outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, where his body has been kept for postmortem, on Saturday morning against the TN government and the Greater Chennai police. They demanded a CBI enquiry into the murder.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, who paid his last respects to Armstrong at the hospital, later told the media that the suspects who have surrendered are not the real culprits and urged that the real culprits should be arrested.