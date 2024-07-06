News of NEET-UG deferment incorrect: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling process did not start on Saturday leading to speculation that the counselling had been postponed until further notice.

The Health Ministry clarified that the date of NEET UG counselling has not been notified yet, hence the news of its deferment is incorrect.

The confusion about the dates of counselling rises from NTA's assurance to the Supreme Court that counselling would begin on June 6

The Supreme Court's decision to deny a postponement of the NEET UG counseling has led to the deferment of the counseling process, which was initially scheduled to begin on July 6.

The Court, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, is set to hear various petitions related to NEET UG 2024 on July 8.

These petitions encompass a range of concerns, including allegations of a paper leak, demands for exam cancellation and re-conduct, and requests for an investigation into the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations.

The NEET UG cut-off this year for the UR/ EWS category candidates is 720-164 . The detailed procedure for NEET counselling is given in the official website of MCC.