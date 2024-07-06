Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur on Monday

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on July 8 in what would be his third visit to the northeastern state since violence broke out there in May last year.

The announcement about Gandhi's visit was made at a press conference in Imphal by Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra.

He said Gandhi would travel from Delhi to Silchar on a flight and from there would head to Jiribam district where fresh violence occurred on June 6.

"Gandhi will visit some relief camps in the district. He will then return to Silchar airport and from there take a flight to Imphal," Meghachandra said.

"After landing in Imphal, he will head to Churachandpur district where he will interact with people living in relief camps," he said.

From Churachandpur, the Congress leader will go to Moirang in Bishnupur district by road and visit some relief camps.

He will then return to Imphal where a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey is being planned.

"He will then leave the state," Meghachandra said.