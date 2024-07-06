Nation

SIT report on Hathras yet to be submitted

On Tuesday, when the UP Police registered an FIR against Baba’s Mukhya Sewadar Devprakash Madhukar and other unnamed organisers, Bhole Baba’s name was missing in the FIR.
Victims outside the Trauma Centre after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Photo | PTI
Namita Bajpai

LUCKNOW: Senior police authorities claimed that if need be, preacher Bhole Baba would be interrogated. However, the initial confidential report of the SIT, comprising the statements of Hathras District administrative authorities including DM Ashish Kumar, SP Nipun Aggarwal, and senior health officials who tended to the emergency situation after the stampede, is yet to be submitted to CM Yogi, said the sources.

On Tuesday, when the UP Police registered an FIR against Baba’s Mukhya Sewadar Devprakash Madhukar and other unnamed organisers, Bhole Baba’s name was missing in the FIR. The complaint claimed that over 2.5 lakh people from various districts had gathered for Satsang whereas the organisers had sought permission for only 80,000 people. It also claimed the bodyguards stopped the devotees rushing to take his blessings.

