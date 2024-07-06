There will be no change in foreign policy with India, irrespective of who becomes President of Iran: Ambassador Elahi

DELHI: Iran-India ties will continue to be robust, irrespective of who wins the Presidential elections. The results are expected this afternoon and the contest is between centrist Masoud Pezeshkian versus Hardline Conservative Saeed Jalali.

On Friday, Iranians voted in a Presidential run-off as the results of the June 28th elections were inconclusive with nobody getting a clear majority.

Four polling stations were set up in India – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad – to facilitate the over 3000 Iranian population to come out and vote.

``There will be no change in the foreign policy between Iran and India, irrespective of who comes to power. Iran-India is involved in a major infrastructural project Chabahar port – and that agreement will always be honoured. Infrastructure development is one of the bases of cooperation between our two nations,’’ Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi told this newspaper.

Iranians while exercising their vote in Delhi were seen getting their thumb pressed against the ink stamp, followed by putting their thumb impression against the candidate of their choice. Iranian voters are identified by their identification number (similar to Aadhar in India) which has to match the number listed against their name in the system.

The election results will be declared on 6th july.