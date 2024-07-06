There will be no change in foreign policy with India, irrespective of who becomes President of Iran: Ambassador Elahi

DELHI: Iran-India ties will continue to be robust, irrespective of who wins the Presidential elections. The results are expected this afternoon and the contest is between centrist Masoud Pezeshkian versus Hardline Conservative Saeed Jalali.
On Friday, Iranians voted in a Presidential run-off as the results of the June 28th elections were inconclusive with nobody getting a clear majority.
Four polling stations were set up in India – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad – to facilitate the over 3000 Iranian population to come out and vote.
``There will be no change in the foreign policy between Iran and India, irrespective of who comes to power. Iran-India is involved in a major infrastructural project Chabahar port – and that agreement will always be honoured. Infrastructure development is one of the bases of cooperation between our two nations,’’ Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi told this newspaper.
Iranians while exercising their vote in Delhi were seen getting their thumb pressed against the ink stamp, followed by putting their thumb impression against the candidate of their choice. Iranian voters are identified by their identification number (similar to Aadhar in India) which has to match the number listed against their name in the system.
The election results will be declared on 6th july.
On the June 28th poll Pezeshkian led with 42.5 per cent votes while Jalili managed 38.7 per cent. Both ran short of an outright majority. In Iran, the winning candidate must get 50 per cent +1 votes to be elected. However, in the run-off, the candidate who gets more votes is declared the winner.
Pezeshkian is a physician and was the Minister of Health while Jalali was the deputy foreign minister and National Security Advisor of Iran and negotiator of nuclear issues.
``The difference between the two candidates is their political position. However, there is unlikely to be any change in the foreign policy which is led by the Supreme Leader and different bodies of high-ranking politicians. The main difference between both is that while Pezeshkian doesn’t mind connecting with the West so that they can lift sanctions, Jalili supports Iran’s internal views on nuclear issues,’’ Ambassador Elahi said adding that a large segment of Iranians feel that even if they were to reconnect with the West, sanctions would be imposed again on some pretext or the other.