Who are the candidates in Iran's presidential election?

TEHRAN: Six candidates -- five conservatives and one reformist -- are competing in Iran's presidential election on Friday to succeed the late Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Here is a look at the candidate list:

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf, 62, is a prominent conservative who has served as parliament speaker since 2020.

Born on September 23, 1961 near the northeastern city of Mashhad, he has held various governmental roles including mayor of Tehran.

Ghalibaf has run for the presidency three times -- 2005, 2013 and 2017, the last of which he withdrew from to support Raisi's candidacy.

Before entering politics, he was in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological defenders of the Islamic republic.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed him as head of the Guards' air force in 1997, and he became the head of the police force in 2000.

Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi

Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, 53, is an ultraconservative medical doctor and a staunch supporter of Raisi's government.

Born on April 14, 1971, he serves as vice-president and heads the Martyrs' Foundation.

Previously, he represented Mashhad in parliament for four consecutive terms.

In the 2021 presidential election, he secured 3.5 percent of the vote.

Saeed Jalili

Jalili, 58, is an ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator known for his uncompromising anti-West stance.

Born on September 6, 1965 in Mashhad, he was selected by Khamenei as one of his representatives in Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

A veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Jalili lost a foot during his service.

He led Iran's nuclear programme negotiations between 2007 and 2013 and strongly opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and Western governments, which aimed to curb Tehran's nuclear activity in return for sanctions relief.