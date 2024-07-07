Congress MP Gogoi criticises Shah for his comment on Assam floods, says it reflects lack of knowledge

NEW DELHIl: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for describing Assam's floods as a "flood-like situation", and said it shows a lack of knowledge and sincerity as more than 70 people have lost their lives due to the deluge.

Gogoi said this is not the first time that Shah has made a "strange remark" on floods in Assam, and added that it only highlights the failure of the BJP government in helping the people of the northeast combat the impacts of climate change.

"The statement of Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah regarding the tragedy in Assam shows a lack of knowledge and sincerity.

More than 70 people have died due to the floods yet the Minister chooses to describe the current disaster as flood-like situation," the Congress MP wrote on 'X'.