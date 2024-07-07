Five Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, explosives seized

SUKMA: Police have arrested five Naxalites and recovered explosives, including two barrel grenade launcher shells and a tiffin bomb, from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Hemla Pala (35), Hemla Hunga (35), Sodi Deva (25), Nuppo (20) and Kunjam Masa (28), all residents of adjoining Chintalnar police station limits and active as militia members in Surpanguda area

The cadres were apprehended on Saturday from Jagargunda police station limits when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and district force was out on an area domination operation, he said.

On sensing the presence of security personnel near Singavaram, some Naxalites, clad in civil dress, tried to hide and escape, the official said.

Two country-made barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells, one tiffin bomb, seven gelatin rods, nine detonators, explosive powder and other items used in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from their possession, the official added.