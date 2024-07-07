Assam floods: Himanta visits relief camps, interacts with evacuees

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited relief camps in Kamrup district to take stock of the conditions of the evacuees, as the state continued to reel under floods.

He met evacuees at three relief camps, interacting with them and directing the district administration for all necessary assistance.

"Today, HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited the relief camp at Amrit Chandra Thakuria Commerce College in Palashbari, where 28 flood-affected individuals are being sheltered," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

Sarma took stock of all the essential supplies and facilities provided to them and directed the administration to ensure medical facilities, safe drinking water and other necessary relief materials.

The CM also met people taking shelter at a relief camp in LP School, Nahira, the CMO said in another post.

"HCM took stock of the facilities made available in the camp and directed DC (Kamrup) to ensure availability of daily necessities and provide special care to the needs of children and elderly," it added.