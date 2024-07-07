NTA to conduct retest for CUET-UG candidates if grievance raised by them found correct

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency will conduct a retest for CUET-UG candidates from July 15 to 19 if any grievance raised by them about the conduct of the exam is found correct, officials said on Sunday.

The NTA also announced the answer key for the undergraduate entrance exam, paving the way for the announcement of the results, albeit delayed.

"The candidates can submit their challenges for the answer key by 6 pm on July 9," a senior NTA official said.

"The NTA is also addressing public grievances regarding the exam conducted for CUET-UG that were received up to June 30. If a grievance is found genuine, the NTA is committed to redoing the exam for these candidates at selected centres any day between July 15 and 19," the official added.

While the NTA officials did not comment on the grievances received by the agency, candidates claimed there was loss of time at certain exam centres and technical issues.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be declared," the official said.

The delay in CUET-UG results comes amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET and NET.