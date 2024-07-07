Surat building collapse: Death toll rises to seven

SURAT: The death toll in the collapse of a six-storey building in Gujarat's Surat city has gone up to seven with the recovery of six more bodies overnight, police said on Sunday.

The residential building, located in Pal area, collapsed at around 2.45 pm on Saturday.

While a woman was rescued soon after the collapse, the body of a man was pulled out on Saturday night, an official earlier said.

Rescue teams later pulled out six more bodies from the debris, according to police.

Surat DCP Rajesh Parmar said, "Rescue operation has been going on for 12 hours. One woman has been saved and seven dead bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem."