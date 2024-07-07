Three killed, three injured as building collapses in Jharkhand's Deoghar

DEOGHAR: At least three people were killed and three others were injured after being buried under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, officials said.

A rescue operation was underway as a few others were feared to be trapped under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.

"As many as six people were retrieved from under the debris and brought to the Sadar Hospital here. Of them, two were brought dead. Another woman succumbed to the injuries. The treatment of the three others, including a child, is underway," Deoghar Civil Surgeon Ranjan Sinha told PTI.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for the rescue operation.

Deoghar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ritvik Srivastava told PTI, "A few more seem to be still trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway."

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, said that efforts are underway to retrieve the trapped persons.