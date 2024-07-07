TMC MP Mahua Moitra booked over alleged 'derogatory' social media remark on NCW chief

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has registered a case against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly posting an objectionable post on social media platform X against National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma.



According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the case was registered under section 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



"We had received a complaint from the NCW alleging that a purported repost of a tweet by Moitra has committed an offence under section 79 of the BNS. Taking cognizance of the complaint and after preliminary examination of its content, a case was registered at the Special Cell police station," the officer said.

The cops have initiated an investigation and also written to the social media giant X in the matter.



The controversy erupted when the NCW chief visited Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the women who were injured in the tragic stampede that claimed 121 lives.



A purported video on social media, shared by a news agency, showed NCW chief Sharma arriving at the site of stampede while a man walking behind, holding an umbrella over her. Quoting that post, a social media user asked as to why the NCW chief could not carry her own umbrella.



Responding to that query, Moitra wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss's pyjamas", however, later the post was deleted.



The NCW, taking cognizance of Moitra's alleged "crude comments", had on July 5 filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and also sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla which stated that Moitra’s remarks were condemnable and unbecoming of the stature of a Member of Parliament.



Later, Moitra, in another post on X, shared the screegrabs of Sharma's old posts where she too had made some alleged controversial remarks.

"Also, Delhi Police, while you're at it, can you please register an FIR against another serial offender under your new Act?" she said.

In an apparent jibe at the NCW chief, she said, "I Can Hold My Own Umbrella."

The post included screenshots of a post where Sharma made remarks on Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, calling them "dumb."

In another post, Sharma said, "Mahatma Gandhi couldn't be a good son; how we call him the father of nation..."