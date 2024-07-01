BJP wanted to silence me, public silenced them: Mahua Moitra on her suspension from LS

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit out at the ruling party for suspending her in the last Lok Sabha session, saying they paid a very heavy price for throttling her voice which led to loss of 63 BJP MPs.

Speaking during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she said the BJP will not be able to treat the opposition the way they treated them during the last session.

"Last time I stood, I was not allowed to speak. The ruling party paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP," she said, referring to her suspension in the last session.

"In their attempt to silence me, the public silenced them, causing them to lose 63 MPs. Mujhko bithane ke chakkar mein janta ne aapko bitha diya, aapke 63 MPs loss kar diya," Moitra began, setting a defiant tone.