UP stampede: Judicial probe panel meets local people, witnesses in Hathras

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government's judicial commission team probing the July 2 stampede interacted on Sunday with local people in Hathras, besides officials and witnesses of the tragedy that claimed 121 lives.

The three-member team formed under the chairmanship of retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava comprises former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar.

They reached Hathras on Saturday and visited the stampede site near Phulrai village along National Highway 91.

On Sunday morning, the team camped at the PWD Guest House along the Aligarh Road in the district and continued the inquiry.

"We have been mandated to file our inquiry report within two months," Shrivastava told reporters on Saturday after reviewing the incident site.

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal accompanied the team.