'Bhole baba's call to collect soil under his feet led to stampede'

LUCKNOW: The three-member judicial commission, led by retired High Court Judge Justice Brajesh Kumar Srivastava, interacted with residents of Sikandra Rau in Hathras in due course of the investigation.

It recorded around 34 statements in connection with the July 2 stampede which claimed 121 lives in Hathras. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex decision-making body of the ancient Hindu monastic orders is set to issue guidelines against fake saints and seers.

Most of the witnesses and residents, who deposed before the commission on Sunday, claimed that the stampede was triggered as Bhole Baba had asked the followers to collect his soil under his feet as it would heal all their illnesses and solve all their problems.

As a result people, mostly, women, rushed towards him leading to the stampede.