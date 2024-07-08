Hemant Soren seeks trust vote today with MLA wife backing him in House

RANCHI: JMM leader Hemant Soren, who was sworn in the 13th CM of Jharkhand on Thursday, will face the floor test on Monday. Immediately after winning the floor test, Hemant will form the Cabinet, party sources said.

Hemant’s wife Kalpana Soren, who was recently elected as an MLA from Gandey, will take part in the Assembly proceedings of the during the trust vote. “It is for the first time in the history of Jharkhand that a husband and wife will take part together in the House proceedings,” said political analyst Jitendra Kumar.

“Not only the elder son and daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, but his younger son Basant Soren, who is a legislator from Dumka, will also be present in the House,” he added.