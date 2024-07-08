Hemant Soren seeks trust vote today with MLA wife backing him in House

RANCHI: JMM leader Hemant Soren, who was sworn in the 13th CM of Jharkhand on Thursday, will face the floor test on Monday. Immediately after winning the floor test, Hemant will form the Cabinet, party sources said.
Hemant’s wife Kalpana Soren, who was recently elected as an MLA from Gandey, will take part in the Assembly proceedings of the during the trust vote. “It is for the first time in the history of Jharkhand that a husband and wife will take part together in the House proceedings,” said political analyst Jitendra Kumar.
“Not only the elder son and daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, but his younger son Basant Soren, who is a legislator from Dumka, will also be present in the House,” he added.
According to sources, most of the ministers in Champai Soren Cabinet will be repeated in Hemant Cabinet and JMM MLA from Latehar Baidyanath Ram may get an entry as the 12th minister after a gap of nine years. There are fewer possibilities of any change in the ministers from JMM and RJD quota, but a few new faces are likely to be inducted in the Cabinet from Congress quota, the sources said.
Congress MLA from Jamtara Irfan Ansari may be inducted into the Cabinet to replace Alamgir Alam, who is in jail after being arrested by ED in a money laundering case linked to tender scam.
Cabinet expansion in MP
After around seven months in office, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav will go for a mini-expansion of his council of ministers on Monday. The cabinet expansion which will happen at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal at 9 am will see sixth-time Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat take oath