My wife could have been saved if driver had stopped car: Husband of Mumbai BMW car hit-and-run victim

MUMBAI: Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of Kaveri Nakhwa who was killed in BMW car hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, on Monday demanded stringent punishment for the driver, saying his wife could have been saved if he had stopped the car.

Speaking to media persons, he recounted the events when the couple was returning from Crawford Market on Sunday morning after purchasing fish when their two-wheeler was struck from behind by a speeding car at around 5:30 am.

Kaveri Nakhwa was riding pillion.

"We were riding at a speed of 30 to 35 kilometres per hour when a speeding car hit us from behind. Due to the impact, we landed on the bonnet of the car," recalled Pradeep Nakhwa, who sustained injuries.

The driver pressed the brake, causing me to fall off, but my wife was trapped under the front wheel," he recounted.