Won't let influential persons manipulate system: Shinde on hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday stressed the state administration's zero tolerance for injustice and directed the police to handle hit-and-run incidents involving powerful and influential individuals with utmost seriousness to ensure justice is served.

Shinde's statement follows a hit-and-run incident involving a BMW car allegedly driven by the son of a Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader who fatally knocked down a 45-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter in Mumbai.

Expressing his deep concern over the rising number of hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra, Shinde said, "It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my government."

He underlined the importance of protecting the lives of ordinary citizens and directed the state police to treat these cases with the highest priority.

"The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the State Police Department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders," Shinde added.