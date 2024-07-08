Shiv Sena leader arrested for helping son in BMW hit-and-run case

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah (24), who allegedly killed a woman with speeding BMW car on Sunday, was arrested by the police.

Another individual, Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, has also been arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the police. Both will be presented in court on Monday.

Police did not specify the charges against the duo, but sources said they have been arrested for allegedly helping Mihir after the accident.

The main accused Mihir Shah, has been absconding since the incident, and the police have formed six teams to apprehend him.

On Sunday, a speeding BMW driven by Mihir Shah hit a bike in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday, resulting in the death of a woman traveling with her husband.