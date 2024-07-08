Shiv Sena leader arrested for helping son in BMW hit-and-run case

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah (24), who allegedly killed a woman with speeding BMW car on Sunday, was arrested by the police.
Another individual, Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, has also been arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the police. Both will be presented in court on Monday.
Police did not specify the charges against the duo, but sources said they have been arrested for allegedly helping Mihir after the accident.
The main accused Mihir Shah, has been absconding since the incident, and the police have formed six teams to apprehend him.
On Sunday, a speeding BMW driven by Mihir Shah hit a bike in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday, resulting in the death of a woman traveling with her husband.
The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. Her husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Earlier on Sunday, Worli police confiscated the car from the Bandra region. "Worli police recovered and confiscated the BMW car from the Bandra area of Mumbai," the police said in a statement.
The police also noted that the luxury car belonged to a leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar. "The luxury car belongs to a leader of a political party based in Palghar, and his son was sitting in the car with the driver," said the police.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the hit-and-run case.
"The Mumbai hit-and-run case is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the police. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them. We treat everyone equally. Whatever happens will be legal," CM Shinde said.