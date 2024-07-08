Nepal downpour triggers scare in Bihar

PATNA: Two major rivers of Bihar- Gandak and Kosi – are in spate following incessant rain in neighbouring Nepal as the water level of other rivers too are expected to rise.

With heavy showers lashing the Tarai region of Nepal besides the catchment areas of north Bihar’s rivers, the rivers including Bagmati, Adhwara group of rivers and Mahananda rivers are also in high spate.

These rivers are likely to cross the danger level at various places during the next 24 to 72 hours, threatening to inundate villages in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Purnia and Katihar districts. Similarly, Kosi is also likely to cross danger level in Supaul and Saharsa districts.

Meanwhile, state water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the water level of both Gandak and Kosi rivers started receding from Sunday noon onwards.