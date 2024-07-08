NTA announces retest dates for CUET-UG
NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared a retest for CUET UG candidates, scheduled from July 15 to 19, for those who submitted validated complaints regarding the initial exam.
As of July 8, the NTA has also released the answer key for the CUET UG 2024 exam, allowing candidates to challenge the answers until 6 pm on July 9.
According to an official statement, any grievances submitted by June 30 will be thoroughly investigated, and if deemed valid, affected candidates will be eligible for a retest within the specified dates. Admit cards for this retest will be issued accordingly, and the exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.
Despite not commenting on the specific grievances received, the NTA acknowledged reports of issues like time loss and technical difficulties at certain exam centres.
Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the CUET UG this year, aiming for admission to various undergraduate programs across 261 universities. The retest announcement follows ongoing controversies around competitive exams such as NEET and NET, with allegations of irregularities.
This year’s CUET UG marked its first hybrid mode implementation nationwide. However, logistical challenges led to a last-minute cancellation and rescheduling of the exam in Delhi.
The NTA had previously assured that the CUET UG would be completed in seven days, with all exams conducted in a single shift to avoid the need for score normalization. Out of the 63 subjects, 15 were tested using pen-and-paper mode, while the remaining were computer-based.
Reflecting on the inaugural CUET UG in 2022, which faced significant technical issues, the NTA’s current efforts are aimed at ensuring smoother conduct. The recent change in NTA leadership, with Subodh Singh being replaced as Director General, underscores the commitment to addressing these challenges.
A panel led by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan has been established to oversee the transparent and fair conduct of exams by the NTA. Meanwhile, the NEET and UGC NET exams remain under scrutiny for various alleged irregularities, with investigations currently underway by the CBI.