NTA announces retest dates for CUET-UG

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared a retest for CUET UG candidates, scheduled from July 15 to 19, for those who submitted validated complaints regarding the initial exam.

As of July 8, the NTA has also released the answer key for the CUET UG 2024 exam, allowing candidates to challenge the answers until 6 pm on July 9.

According to an official statement, any grievances submitted by June 30 will be thoroughly investigated, and if deemed valid, affected candidates will be eligible for a retest within the specified dates. Admit cards for this retest will be issued accordingly, and the exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

Despite not commenting on the specific grievances received, the NTA acknowledged reports of issues like time loss and technical difficulties at certain exam centres.