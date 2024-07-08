SC appoints ex-CJI U U Lalit as head of committee for appointment of VCs in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to head a search-cum-selection committee to oversee the appointments of vice-chancellors for state-run universities in West Bengal.

The ruling TMC dispensation has a running feud with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, over how the state's universities should be run.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that the committee be constituted within two weeks after noting that both the state and the office of the governor agreed on the formation of the panel.

Besides Justice Lalit, the committee will comprise five members, who will prepare a panel of three names in an alphabetical order for appointment of vice-chancellors in each university.

The time period prescribed for completing the entire process is three months, the apex court said.

The apex court said the committee's recommendations, endorsed by the chairperson, will be presented to the chief minister.

"If the CM finds any candidate unsuitable, the supporting material and remarks will be forwarded to the chancellor (governor) within two weeks," the bench said.

The committee's remuneration will be borne by the state and former CJI Lalit will receive Rs three lakh per effective meeting of the committee.