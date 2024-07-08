Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: SC issues notice to 4 convicts on DP's appeal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to all four convicts in the murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan after hearing the appeal filed by the Delhi Police challenging the bail granted to them.
A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to all the four convicts - Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar.
The top court has also issued notice in all the appeals preferred by the State challenging the bail granted to all the convicted persons. It also tagged the plea of Delhi police along with the one earlier filed by Soumya’s mother, Madhavi Vishwanathan and said it would hear the matter when the reply by these four convicts is filed later.
Earlier on April 22, 2024, a bench led by Justice Trivedi had also issued notice to Delhi police and the same four convicts - Kapoor, Shukla, Malik, and Kumar on the appeal filed by Madhavi, challenging the release of these four convicts.
Madhvi opposed the bail granted and suspension of sentences, to four men serving life imprisonment for her daughter's murder in 2008.
Challenging the Delhi High Court's order of granting bail and suspension of sentences to all four convicts serving two life imprisonments, Madhvi in April this year moved the Supreme Court seeking reversal of the HC order.
Soumya's mother, Madhavi, has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the top court challenging this HC verdict.
The Delhi High Court had on February 12, in its order suspended the sentences of Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar, and also granted them bail pending the outcome of their appeals challenging their conviction and sentence before it.
The Delhi HC passed the order of their suspension of the sentences and granting bail to all four convicts because all four convicts had already served 14 years and 9 months of imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, on September 30, 2008, a TV journalist working in an English news channel, Vishwanathan was fatally shot in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi while she was returning home from work in her car. In the case, all four convicts were apprehended and also all were convicted to two life imprisonments by the trial court in November last year.
The trial court had convicted them all under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (Murder) and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Liquor Organised Crime Act).
This trial court's order was challenged by the four convicts before the Delhi HC, which was hearing their appeal against their conviction and sentences. In between, the HC granted them bail and suspended their sentences, till their appeal was being heard by it completely.