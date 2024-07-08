Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: SC issues notice to 4 convicts on DP's appeal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to all four convicts in the murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan after hearing the appeal filed by the Delhi Police challenging the bail granted to them.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to all the four convicts - Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar.

The top court has also issued notice in all the appeals preferred by the State challenging the bail granted to all the convicted persons. It also tagged the plea of Delhi police along with the one earlier filed by Soumya’s mother, Madhavi Vishwanathan and said it would hear the matter when the reply by these four convicts is filed later.