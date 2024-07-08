Uttarakhand flood fury: Army joins rescue efforts as rains wreak havoc

DEHRADUN: The unrelenting monsoon rains that have battered Uttarakhand for the past five days have left the Kumaon region devastated and flooded.

Amidst the grim situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army have swung into action to rescue people stranded in waterlogged areas. The Army has reached the spot to evacuate those trapped in the floodwaters, as the state struggles to cope with the disaster.

The Indian Army has joined the rescue efforts in flood-hit Uttarakhand, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirming the deployment of troops in affected areas.

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra told The New Indian Express, "Our team rescued over 100 people from Chakarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district and shifted them to safer locations. A backup team from Rishikesh has reached Udham Singh Nagar and started rescue operations in Arvind Nagar. So far, 110 people have been rescued in Banbasa, Champawat."

"Five SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations in the affected areas. So far, SDRF has rescued over 800 people in both districts. Army and NDRF teams have also reached the spot and are jointly conducting rescue operations with SDRF," Commandant Mishra added.