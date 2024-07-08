Uttarakhand flood fury: Army joins rescue efforts as rains wreak havoc

DEHRADUN: The unrelenting monsoon rains that have battered Uttarakhand for the past five days have left the Kumaon region devastated and flooded.
Amidst the grim situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army have swung into action to rescue people stranded in waterlogged areas. The Army has reached the spot to evacuate those trapped in the floodwaters, as the state struggles to cope with the disaster.
The Indian Army has joined the rescue efforts in flood-hit Uttarakhand, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirming the deployment of troops in affected areas.
SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra told The New Indian Express, "Our team rescued over 100 people from Chakarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district and shifted them to safer locations. A backup team from Rishikesh has reached Udham Singh Nagar and started rescue operations in Arvind Nagar. So far, 110 people have been rescued in Banbasa, Champawat."
"Five SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations in the affected areas. So far, SDRF has rescued over 800 people in both districts. Army and NDRF teams have also reached the spot and are jointly conducting rescue operations with SDRF," Commandant Mishra added.
SDRF Commandant Mishra further stated, "Five SDRF teams are currently operating in flood-hit areas of Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts. In a successful rescue operation, the SDRF team has safely evacuated 45 people, including women, men, and children, from the Banbasa area. The rescue efforts are ongoing, with the teams working tirelessly to reach those stranded in the floodwaters."
The incessant rains have thrown life out of gear in Nainital, with the town receiving a record 200 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to Dr. Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Centre.
While some respite is expected in the next 24 hours, the heavy downpour has led to widespread disruption in the region. As many as 21 roads in the district are blocked due to landslides and debris, with efforts underway to clear them.
The three routes connecting Nainital are also affected, with intermittent landslides and rockfall causing difficulties for commuters. The authorities are working to restore normalcy in the region.
According to information received from the Nainital District Disaster Management Office, continuous rainfall in Haldwani has resulted in waterlogging in several colonies from Haldwani to Halduchaur. The water from the irrigation canal has entered homes in areas ranging from Motinagar to Jaipur Bisa, affecting 87 houses in both urban and rural areas.