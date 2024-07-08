Welcome to Russia my dear friend, very happy to see you, Putin tells Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was congratulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his electoral victory as the two leaders hugged when they met in Moscow following which they spoke over a round of tea. "Welcome to Russia, my dear friend, very happy to see you," said President Putin on seeing PM Modi.

"Tomorrow we will have official talks, but today we will have an informal round like one does at home," said President Putin, who hosted a dinner in PM Modi’s honour.

PM Modi thanked President Putin for inviting him to his house. "I am happy to be at your house where we can sit and chit chat. Thank you for the same," he said.

PM Modi was received at Moscow airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dennis Manturov. While driving through Moscow, members of the Indian community were waving their hands and chanting 'Modi Modi'.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Moscow in five years (the last time was in 2019 when he visited Vladivostok). Modi and Putin will take part in the 22nd India Russia Summit in Moscow on July 9.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will lay a wreath on the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' followed by visiting the Rosatom Pavilion. He will have a restricted meeting with President Putin on Tuesday afternoon followed by delegation-level talks. He will leave for Vienna later in the evening.

Meanwhile, this is PM Modi’s first visit to Moscow since the conflict began between Russia and Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The two leaders last met each other in person in Uzbekistan in 2022 during the SCO Summit.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. This visit will also provide me with an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Russia on Monday.