Bihar goes for maintenance policy for bridges

PATNA: Bihar has emerged as the first state in the country to implement bridge maintenance policy aimed at enhancing surveillance and getting updates on the condition of bridges and culverts.

As per the new policy, every bridge will have its own health card, and maintenance will be done accordingly. The traffic on the bridges will be regulated on the basis of the card, which will have details of the structure. The development comes in the wake of the collapse of about a dozen bridges across the state in the last 18 days.

As part of the policy, a special division headed by the chief engineer of the department, will be created to oversee the condition of the bridges.

Besides, a special team comprising superintending engineer, executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer will conduct regular check of the bridges and culverts.