BJP fears Hemant Soren's popularity, orchestrates new plot: JMM on ED's Supreme Court move

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alleged that the BJP was scared of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's popularity and so it was hatching another "conspiracy" against him.

The JMM's reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court challenging the Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that the high court had observed that there was no concrete evidence against Soren. The party suspects that the agency moved the apex court "on the direction of the BJP.