Hemant Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

RANCHI: JMM’s executive chief Hemant Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time on Thursday, days after he walked out of jail in a money laundering case.
Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Chief Minister at the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
JMM Chief Shibu Soren was also present during the swearing-in ceremony.
Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Hemant Soren to form the government, a day after his predecessor Champai Soren stepped down as Chief Minister.
Soren will take oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time.
According to Raj Bhawan sources, the Governor called Soren the Raj Bhawan at 12:30 and invited him to form the government.
Hemant Soren was accompanied by his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, CPIML MLA Vinod Singh, RJD MLA and Minister Satyanand Bhokta and state Congress president Rajesh Thakur.
After getting the initiation, Kalpana Sorne expressed happiness on social media platform X saying that democracy has finally won.
“The injustice that started on 31 January 2024 has now started getting justice in the true sense,” posted Kalpana Soren on X.
Notably, Champai Soren’s resignation came after a meeting of INDIA bloc MLAs called at the official residence of the Chief Minister in Ranchi. A consensus was reached over the change of guard in the state during the meeting. Later, Hemant Soren was elected the leader of the legislative party of the INDIA-bloc.
Later in the evening, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned from his post following which, JMM Executive President Hemant Soren staked his claim to form the government.
Notably, Hemant Soren was released from jail after being granted bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a land scam case on June 28.
Soren had resigned from the post of Chief Minister after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31.
Now, merely after five months of resigning from the post, Hemant Soren is set to return as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.