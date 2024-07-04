Hemant Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

RANCHI: JMM’s executive chief Hemant Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time on Thursday, days after he walked out of jail in a money laundering case.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Chief Minister at the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

JMM Chief Shibu Soren was also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Hemant Soren to form the government, a day after his predecessor Champai Soren stepped down as Chief Minister.

