Hemant Soren declares rebellion against 'feudal forces,' says BJP tensed after his release

BHOGNADIH: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday declared a "rebellion to drive out feudal forces from across the country," in the first public address post his release from jail on Friday.

Soren, addressing a rally here on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', also said that the BJP has turned "jittery" after his release from jail and its leaders are "conspiring" against him again.

"I have stepped out of my home for the first time post my release to address you on 'Hul Diwas'. It is a day of inspiration for all of us. Like the Santhal uprising against the British, we declare 'Hul rebellion' to drive out feudal forces not only from Jharkhand but across the country," he said.

The day marks the 1855 Santhal rebellion against the British.

"I was implicated in false cases... The Centre unleashes its probe agencies to harass those who raise their voice against it. It is only two days that I am out of jail, but the BJP is jittery. Top party leaders are frequenting Jharkhand and conspiring against me again," he said.